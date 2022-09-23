In Mukuru, Uhuru’s pet project now hangs in balance

A government project that was to benefit residents in the Mukuru slums in South B, Starehe sub-county, has stalled, leaving thousands of locals with more questions than answers.

Dozens of residents in South B who lost their homes, jobs and property to pave the way for new roads under the Big Four Agenda of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta want to know why the project stalled.

The road project was to be completed before December this year, said South B Assistant County Commissioner Michael Aswani Were.

But the Nation has established that the situation is different at the grassroots.

For example, a footbridge was to be the first to be built to connect Mukuru Kayaba and Hazina last November and work on it is yet to start.

Urbanus Ngila Mwau, who is disabled and owned a kiosk in Kayaba, had hoped to return to work after the completion of the Kayaba-Hazina road, but he is still waiting.

Another resident, Veronicah Njambi, said: "We are approaching one year since we demolished houses, toilet projects, clinics, butcheries, salons and other commercial stalls to allow for the construction of the presidential project.

Fate of the roads

“Today, nothing is going on and the fate of the roads intended to be built is unknown."

In addition, the Nation noted that bulldozers involved in the road work are parked near the Hazina chief’s camp and have not worked for several weeks.

Apart from that, the Kayaba-Hazina road, which was intended to reduce traffic on Enterprise Road, is still yet to be completed.

There is now a dust nuisance as vehicles and motorbikes zoom past.

After people levelled their houses and structures in the area that was surveyed to be used for a road, a bulldozer appeared one day and then everything stopped.

The affected areas are Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo Mukuru-Mariguini and Mukuru-Commercial.

Speaking today, Starehe Deputy County Commissioner Jacob Ouma noted that he will follow up on the issue of the project.

But he said it is a time of transition in the national government and people should wait for officials to provide direction on the project.

"The project was carried out under the government of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. Now the leadership belongs to Dr William Ruto,” Mr Ouma said.