I forgave my father’s killers, JM Kariuki's daughter reveals at CEC vetting

Rosemary Kariuki, the daughter of the late prominent politician Josiah Mwangi Kariuki, better known as JM Kariuki is set to become the Nairobi County Executive Committee (CEC) if approved by the Assembly’s Select Committee on Appointment.

She appeared before the committee on Monday for vetting after being nominated by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to serve in the Business and Hustler opportunities docket.

Rosemary’s father was assassinated in March 1975 and the people behind his death are yet to be known 47 years on, even after a parliamentary report on his disappearance indicated that indeed he was murdered.

The late Kariuki’s remains were found in Ngong Forest by a herd boy.

On Monday, Rosemary said that after years of seeking justice, she has finally come to terms with the reality that the people who murdered her father in cold blood will not be known, and “left everything to God to revenge” for the family.

The Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Mr Kennedy Ng’ondi, who chaired the select committee had sought to know from the nominee if she still holds a grudge with the State, which she said did a lot of cover-up in his father’s death.

Brought out my soul

“I did for a very long time until I got the opportunity to work with the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission of Kenya (TJRC) and there was a lot of soul-searching and achievements, and I wrote a book in which I brought out my soul and I realise that it is easy to forgive because at the end of the day there is nothing we can do. It is for God to revenge,” Rosemary said.

The nominee said that after working with the ODM party of the opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga for more than 10 years, she is now seeking another opportunity to work with the county government.

When asked if she was okay with being nominated to serve as Hustler CEC, Rosemary said: “I’m a hustler because I’m also looking for a job.”

The 59-year-old mother of two said that she will not have any problem working with the younger people who fall under the docket.