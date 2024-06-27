Heavy security presence in the Nairobi CBD amid calm on Thursday

Most shops within the Central Business District (CBD) in Nairobi remained closed amid uncertainty about whether there would be demonstrations on Thursday or not.

An early morning spot check by the Nation on Kimathi, Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Streets showed very little activity unlike when there are no planned demonstrations.

Along Kenyatta Avenue, there were three police trucks full with police officers armed with teargas canisters and clubs.

At Archives, which is a common meeting place for many Kenyans, a contingent of police officers both uniformed and in plain clothes were spotted.

Anti-Riot police officers in the Nairobi CBD on June 27, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Mr Enock Obiri, a businessman, said he is counting losses.

“I have really counted losses for the last two weeks. I plead with the protesters to just stop because they have won and achieved what they wanted,” said Mr Obiri.