Explainer: Can a President withdraw a Bill already passed by MPs? What experts say

President William Ruto’s withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 has sparked debate among legal minds on whether he has such powers to withdraw a Bill that has already been passed by Parliament.

The Bill had proposed to raise additional Sh302 billion on top of the Sh2.95 trillion in ordinary revenues and Appropriations in Aid (AiA) to finance the Sh3.9 trillion budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

It was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday morning session but with amendments that scaled down the country’s additional revenue projections by Sh200 billion before proceeding on recess yesterday until July 23, 2024.

Growing protests

The Bill’s passage happened amid growing protests from Kenyans over the punitive taxation measures.

However, at State House in Nairobi yesterday evening, President Ruto, accompanied by MPs largely from the Kenya Kwanza coalition who voted for the Bill in the House and Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Cecil Mbarire (Embu) announced that he had withdrawn the Bill completely.

President Ruto declines to sign Finance Bill, 2024

“Having reflected on the continued conversation on the Finance Bill 2024, having listened to Kenyans, I concede. The Bill has been withdrawn,” he said amid cheering by the MPs.

President Ruto sent his memorandum of referral to National Assembly Speaker Wetang’ula stating his reservations after he received the vellum yesterday.

Presidential assent

“Taking into account the widespread expression of dissatisfaction by members of the public on the contents of the Finance Bill, 2024,… in exercised of the powers conferred to me by Article 115 (1) (b) of the Constitution and having reservations on the contents of the Bill in its entirety, I declined to assent to the Finance Bill and refer the bill for reconsideration by the National Assembly with the recommendations for the deletion of all the clauses thereof.”

While the Constitution is explicit only on what happens to Bills transmitted to the President for assent, it is silent on the Bills that have been passed by the House but are yet to be transmitted for presidential assent.

Mr Gitobu Imanyara, the former Central Imenti MP who served in the National Assembly until 2013, said there were technicalities that Attorney-General Justin Muturi and the parliamentary legal counsel have to comply with.





‘Constitutional right’

“Once a Bill has gone to the President for assent he cannot withdraw it. He sends it back to Parliament for repeal on specific areas,” said Mr Imanyara.

Alternatively, he said, the President should sign it and simultaneously publish a Bill for its repeal. “Parliament will then pass the Bill for repeal. It's a legal quagmire.”

Senior Counsel Paul Muite said the President “has the constitutional right to decline to assent and to return it to the National Assembly with his amendment proposals.”

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior said the President’s refusal to assent to a Bill is part of the legislative process.