Graceland Estate residents rescued by boat after River Athi burst its banks

Residents of Graceland Estate were woken up by raging floods Wednesday morning after River Athi burst its banks due to heavy rains.

A man wades through floodwater at Graceland Estate, Athi River, on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Karanja Kamande, a resident, said the situation caught most of them unawares as they did not expect floodwater to rise so fast, covering up to two floors in some homes.

Floodwater maroons homes at Graceland Estate, Athi River, on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“The water from the river broke the banks in the morning and within no time, there was water on everywhere. We have tried to rescue some residents but most of them have lost their furniture and other goods in the process,” Mr Karanja said.

Floodwater maroons homes at Graceland Estate, Athi River, on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

A total of 80 households were affected by the raging floods as emergency response teams from the county government of Machakos and officers from the Kenya Defence Forces evacuated stranded residents.

One of the rescue boats that was used to evacuate residents of Graceland Estate, Athi River, on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Red Cross workers rescue residents of Graceland Estate, Athi River, by boat on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The estate residents made property losses due to river water destroying electronics and furniture.

Residents wade through floodwater at Graceland Estate, Athi River, on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Homes at the estate cost about Sh12 million per unit.

“We have nowhere to spend the evening. We have been advised that we move out of the houses due to high risk...we have to look for another place to stay for the time being,” Njeri Maina, another resident, said.

In Nyaani village, Kinanie, the body of a middle-aged man was retrieved from Athi River following heavy rains. The man, according to residents, was swept asway in the morning as he tried to carry a tyre stuck in the water.

According to Machakos CEC for Agriculture and Food Security Joel Nzomo, a total of 7,000 residents have been affected by floods.