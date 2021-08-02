Govt's Sh1bn gift to Embakasi Ranching members

Land Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney during an interview in her office in Nairobi on May 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The government has waived Sh1.05 billion in titling fees for 35,000 Embakasi Ranching Company Ltd shareholders, the Lands ministry has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.