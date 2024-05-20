Four rescued from collapsed building in South B

Four people were rescued after a three-storey building, which had been demolished tumbled in South B.

The building was demolished during the removal of structures within Ngong River's riparian land at Nairobi's Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo slum in South B division in Starehe sub-County.

The incident, according to Makadara police boss Judith Nyongesa, happened around 3 pm.

She added that dozens of youths were cutting scrap metal from beacons and columns of the building. She believes they were cutting the metals from the floor where the building sat prompting the incident.

The area ACC Solomon Muraguri, police officers, chiefs, and emergency response team are at the scene.

Earlier, there was a commotion as angry youths watching the events from Mukuru-Kenya Wine pelted stones at the crowd.

Everyone scampered for safety as officers watched the scene helplessly, saying they were waiting for a bulldozer to remove the debris for ease of rescue.