Fire in Gikomba after NMS eviction notice

Gikomba fire

Fire Fighters put off fire as traders collect remains of their stock after fire razed down part of Gikomba market in on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Once again, traders at Gikomba market are in tears after goods of unknown value were destroyed in a mysterious early morning fire on Monday.

