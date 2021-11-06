Court allows NMS to evict mitumba traders from Gikomba market

Mitumba traders

Traders selling second-hand clothes popularly known as Mitumba at Gikomba Market on October 14, 2020. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has received court's nod to evict a section of traders dealing with secondhand clothes within Gikomba open air market to pave way for expansion of the neighbouring Pumwani Majengo Health Centre.

