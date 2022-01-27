Mohamed Badi

NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi speaks during the official opening of  Ng’undu-Kamulu Level 3 Hospital in Ruai, Nairobi, in September 2021. 

Nairobi

Prime

How patients suffer under the charade that is NMS hospitals

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The 16 facilities were established in low-income areas to offer free services to residents.
  • Officials in the hospitals say they have been warned against revealing the challenges they are facing.

When the national government in late 2020 tasked the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to build at least 19 new hospitals across different informal settlements, the mission was clear: enhancing access to affordable health services.

