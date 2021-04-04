Newly-opened NMS hospitals record 16,000 visitors in one month

Soweto Hospital

Soweto Hospital in Embakasi East Constituency which was commissioned on February 19, 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The four hospitals were commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in late February.
  • The 16-bed capacity hospitals are part of 24 new Level 2 and 3 hospitals being constructed in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

At least 16,200 patients have been attended to at the four newly-opened Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) hospitals, easing pressure on access to healthcare in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  2. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.