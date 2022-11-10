Egyptian robbed after brutal knife attack in city estate

Detectives in Makadara area are investigating an incident where an Egyptian citizen was kidnapped by a group of unknown men who attacked him with knives and robbed him of a mobile phone and Sh57,000 in cash.

Makadara police boss Mr Timon Odingo told the Daily Nation that he has teamed up with the area DCIO chief Mr Felix Kithuku to bring to book the suspects involved in the crime.

Mr Odingo said trouble started for Mr Joseph Wahip Shenoda, the Egyptian, when he met people he did not know at the Sarit Centre shopping mall in Westlands, Nairobi.

It is not clear how they met and for what reason.

During their conversation, Mr Odingo said they exchanged phone numbers.

At 11am on Tuesday, he was called to an appointment at South B shopping centre in Starehe sub-county.

After the meeting, they entered a car and went to a house located at Meridian Court on the 8th floor around Sanasana area within Plainsview.

Mr Odingo said when they entered the house, the door was shut and suddenly Mr Shenoda was grabbed. His hands and legs were tied and his mouth was covered.

Samsung Galaxy A20

Police said the men started torturing Mr Shenoda by stabbing him in the body before robbing him of his Samsung Galaxy A20 mobile phone and Sh57,000 in cash.

They later threw him out of the house and good samaritans rescued him and reported the incident to the police.

Mr Odingo said his officers were pursuing the suspected gang responsible for the act.

Cases of people being robbed of their money and property by suspects armed with knives have been on the rise along Mombasa Road.

Mr Odingo said the area between Capital Hill Business Center towards Belle Vue Stage was risky for pedestrians even during the day.

According to police reports, another risky area is the stretch between the Bunyala matatu stage and Nyayo Stadium, especially at night.