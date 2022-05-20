Edwin Sifuna's senatorial bid boosted by grassroots leaders

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna's senatorial bid in Nairobi has received the backing of grassroots leaders in the county.

Among those who have pledged to support Sifuna's bid are women grassroots leaders drawn from Westlands, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Kibra and Langata constituencies.

The grassroots leaders declared their support for Sifuna during a meeting with the senatorial hopeful at Canaan estate in Langata Constituency.

The leaders were represented by Hellen Ayuma (Westlands), Hannah Wanjiru (Langata), Mary Akinyi (Dagoretti South), Josephine Okwero (Dagoretti North) and Rosemary Masitsa (Kibra).

On his part, Sifuna said he is ready to serve the people of Nairobi as well as support his party boss Raila Odinga deliver his election pledges, if Azimio la Umoja wins the August 9 General Election.

During the meeting, the grassroots leaders launched a new lobby group to drum up support for Mr Sifuna's campaign.

Led by Langata ODM chairlady, Hannah Wanjiru, the leaders said that Mr Sifuna has what it takes to become Nairobi's next senator.

"Sifuna has demonstrated that he is a consistent leader capable of changing the face of Nairobi," she said.

Canaan area youth leader Mr Jactone Otieno Onyango, popularly known as Mr Kaparo, pledged to mobilise the youth to campaign for Sifuna.

"With Sifuna in the Senate and Baba (Raila Odinga) in State House, we are sure the stalled projects in Langata will be revived," he said.

The youth leader hailed Sifuna as a youthful leader with the interest of the youth, women and persons living with disabilities at heart.

Mr Sifuna has lately been holding a series of meetings with grassroots leaders in different parts of the county as the countdown to the August 9 polls continues.