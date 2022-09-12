EACC arrests senior NMS official over Sh400,000 bribery claim

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday evening arrested Mr Daniel Omido, a senior health administrative Officer for allegedly demanding Sh400,000 bribe to facilitate issuance of certificates to food handlers in Nairobi.

The Commission says it conducted an operation and the suspect was arrested at Uchumi House Building after he allegedly received Sh200,000, being part of the demanded bribe.

The suspect was escorted to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station for processing.

“The arrest arose from investigations following a report that was filed with the Commission on September 7, 2022. The complainant alleged that his company Quality Plus Laboratory and Consultancy Services was awarded a two-year food handlers examination contract by the Nairobi City County Government under Nairobi Metropolitan Services from May 2022 to May 2024,” the statement says.

Mr Omido allegedly demanded Sh400,000 bribe in order to approve online applications relating to testing and issuing certificates to food handlers within the Nairobi Metropolitan area.