EACC sleuths find Sh20,000 in ‘bribes’ as five policemen escape arrest

Anti-graft agency officials are pursuing five traffic police officers who escaped arrest after they were allegedly caught receiving bribes at Kangaru in Embu County.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) officials laid an ambush in the area and watched as the law enforcers collected bribes from motorists plying the busy Meru-Embu highway.

The officials then confronted the officers in the morning and ordered them to surrender, but they defied the directive and took off into the nearby bush with the EACC officials in hot pursuit.

The police officers and their boss, an inspector, left behind their official vehicle as they fled to avoid arrest.

On searching the vehicle, EACC officials found Sh20,000 believed to have been given out to the suspects by motorists as protection "fee".

The sleuths took the money and the vehicle to the Embu West Police Station as the hunt continued for the officers on the run.

The EACC officials said the suspects were armed as they fled the scene.

"We are looking for the suspects so that they can be charged in court," said an EACC official, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The officials said the cash will be used as evidence when the officers appear in court to face corruption charges.