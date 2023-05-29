DPP withdraws hate remarks case against Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo

Korogocho MCA Absolom Odhiambo who had been charged with incitement to violence during the Azimio demonstrations is a freeman now.

This follows a directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to withdraw the case against Mr Odhiambo.

The DPP through prosecution counsel Anderson Gikunda informed the court on Monday that they had received an apology letter from the MCA and that they chose to give him a reconciliation chance.

"Your honour, the DPP received an apology letter from the accused and he opted to drop the charges against him," the prosecution told court.

The MCA appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina who allowed the application to drop the charges and acquited him. The court further ordered that the MCA be refunded his cash bail.

In April, the MCA through his lawyer Danstan Omari had requested the court to withdraw the case.

He said the DPP knew Mr Odhiambo's case was related to demonstrations where six MPs and several protesters have been acquitted in different courts.

The DPP had requested for more time to make the decision.

In the case, the MCA had denied two counts of uttering inciting words.

He was accused that on January 25, 2023, at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices at Capitol Hill - he uttered inciting words that implied causing anarchy in the country.