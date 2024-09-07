After 21 years of service, two domestic workers charged with stealing Sh30m from employer

Two domestic workers will remain in custody for five days to allow police to unravel how they allegedly stole Sh30.7 million from their deceased employer's City Bank account using a credit card.

In allowing police to detain Felistas Nyambura and James Wachira for five days, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi said "The investigation is complex and police need time to sift through bank statements".

The principal magistrate said the investigation will extend to Meru, Mombasa and Nakuru as well as Nairobi, the scene of the crime.

Nyambura and Wachira are accused of stealing Sh30,706,000 from the bank account of the late Joseph Barage Wanjui between 2022 and 2024.

“Nyambura and Wachira have worked for the couple for 21 years,” prosecutor Virginia Kariuki told the court as she asked for the two suspects to be detained for 14 days.

Ms Kariuki told the court that the alleged loss of the millions was detected by police officers attached to the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on September 3, 2024, following a report of an illegal withdrawal from the couple's account held at Absa Bank of Kenya PLC.

The deceased's widow informed their daughter, Joyce Ann Muthoni Wanjui, of the arrest of their domestic worker (Nyambura) and their family driver (Wachira) over theft of Sh706,000 from a credit card.

“Ms Wanjui, the complainant in this case was informed by her mother who is a victim of card fraud that their two domestic workers had been arrested and were held at Spring Valley Police Station over theft of Sh706,000 from their family’s Credit Card,” Ms Kariuki told the court.

The BFIU officer investigating the case, Corporal Michael Wandera, told the principal magistrate that the two respondents (Nyambura and Wachira) who had worked for the Wanjui’s for over 21 years admitted to being involved in card fraud.

CPL Wandera said in the alleged fraud, the respondents' late employer Joseph Barage Wanjui's credit card linked to his account at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC was debited with Sh30 million between 2022 and 2024.

The BFIU officer asked the court to remand the two accused for 14 days to enable him obtain the necessary information from the lender, which includes Wanjui's bank statements, credit card details and CCTV footage from several petrol stations in Nairobi, Ukunda (Mombasa) and across the country.

CPL Wandera also said that during his investigation, he will also record statements from Ms Wanjui, her mother and others he did not identify, including bank officials.

He also said he would conduct an identification parade for the accused to be identified by the complainants.

Two defence lawyers objected to the 14-day remand, saying investigations can be conducted while they are out on bond.

“Police can record statements from the witnesses when the respondents are out on bond. They will not be involved in the acquisition of CCTV footage from the petrol station where the Credit Card was allegedly used,” the magistrate heard.