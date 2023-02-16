DCI seals off scene where NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot dead

Detectives from the forensic ballistics unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening sealed off the scene where a woman was mysteriously shot dead on Kaunda Street in Nairobi on Monday.

Lilian Waithera, 46, who worked at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) collapsed and died in Nairobi's city centre on Monday evening and it took a post-mortem to reveal that she had been shot.

Witnesses and police said as Waithera was walking when she started complaining of chest pains on February 13, at about 5pm.

She then collapsed and stopped breathing.

Her colleagues who were with her called an ambulance, which arrived quickly, but the responders declared her dead at the scene.

She had walked from her place of work in Upper Hill and was heading home when she collapsed.