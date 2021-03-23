Start of Dandora power project to be delayed for 6 months

Dandora Dumpsite

Nairobi’s Dandora dumpsite. The plan to set up a power plant to recycle waste at the dumpsite now faces another delay of six months.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The plan to set up a power plant to recycle waste at Nairobi’s Dandora dumpsite now faces another delay, with a feasibility study into the project only beginning this month.

