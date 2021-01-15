Court dismisses case against city deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda

Anne Kananu Mwenda

Ms Anne Kananu Mwenda.

Photo credit: File | Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has opened the way for Nairobi County Assembly members to vet deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda. 

The court on Friday threw out cases challenging the nomination of Ms Mwenda as deputy governor.  

The county assembly members started vetting Ms Mwenda on Friday morning at 9am and concluded shortly after 10am.

The process began after clerk Edward Gichana confirmed there is no court order stopping the vetting.

The 10-member committee led by Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo retreated to write a report that will be considered by the assembly at 11am.


