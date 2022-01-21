Convicted boda boda thug sentenced to death

A man who blocked a car using his motorcycle and robbed its occupants of mobile phones, cash and personal effects in Kawangware, Nairobi has been sentenced to hang.

Michael Odhiambo was handed the death penalty by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after he was convicted of three counts of robbery with violence contrary to Section 295 as read with Section 296 (2) of the Penal Code.

The convict had sought a lenient sentence claiming he was a family man with dependents.

Mutua, however, said the law provides foronly one penalty –a death sentence for the offence.

Odhiambo had robbed Peter Kenyatta of Sh5,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh14,000 on December 30, 2015.

He also robbed John Karani and Peter Gichuhi of various amounts of money and mobile phones.

Odhiambo had blocked their car claiming they had knocked down a boda boda rider in a hit and run accident before terrorising them while robbing them in broad daylight.

He was joined by others including Stanley Amos Misiko who was charged with the robbery but disappeared after he was released on bond.

Returned to ask for a gift

They robbed the helpless occupants of the car threatening to use violence against them.

After the robbery, Odhiambo returned to the four to ask for a gift for shielding them from a lynch mob.

He accompanied them to the Muthangari police station as they went to make a report.