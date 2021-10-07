City Hall staff to down their tools on various grievances

City Hall Nairobi

The City Hall building in Nairobi as pictured on April 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Operations in Nairobi County could to be paralysed after staff threatened to down their tools over failure by their employer to meet their various demands.

