City Hall blocks exhumation of woman buried by Kenyatta Hospital

Ms Sabenzia Killong who died at Kenyatta National Hospital. She was buried at Lang'ata Cemetery as her family desperately looked for her.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Nairobi City County has blocked the exhumation of a body that was buried at the Lang’ata Cemetery last month.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa faces arrest  

  2. PRIME Nandi South residents regret stopping Sh50bn dam

  3. Why Joho risks going to jail

  4. Businessman in Sh100m fraud case denied bond

  5. City Hall blocks exhumation of woman buried by Kenyatta Hospital

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.