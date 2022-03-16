City Hall begins headhunt for a new board chairperson

City Hall has started headhunting for a new chairperson of the Nairobi County Public Service Board (NCPSB), a position that has been vacant since late 2019.

The board has had no substantive chairperson since former Kakamega deputy Speaker Abdihakim Mohamed left under unclear circumstances after a brief stint.

Board member Thomas Kasoa has held the position in acting capacity since.

“Mr Mohamed left the board and joined the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) after its creation,” said Nairobi acting County Secretary Jarius Musumba.

Applicants have until Wednesday, March 16, to submit their documents.

Mr Mohamed had assumed the position in July 2019, replacing Mr Philip Kung’u, whose term ended in June 2019.

The board has also been lacking a secretary/chief executive officer since June 2019, when the term of former holder Meshack Guto ended.

Lawyer Philip Kaingu was rejected twice for the position by the county assembly. Susan Waweru held the position in acting capacity for a short time before leaving.

The board now has only four members, including Mr Kasoa, Aisha Wanjiku, Sharon Mirella and Consolata Muthoni (vice-chairperson).

But under the law, the board is supposed to have seven members. It must also have five members to form a quorum.

This means that the board cannot currently recruit workers, as it lacks the required quorum.

Mr Mohamed’s departure came after a petition by a Nairobi resident, who accused him of failing to implement key decisions of the board and using divide-and-rule leadership tactics.

He was also accused of failing to hold a crisis meeting especially during strikes by nurses and clinical officers, refusing to fast-track pending redesignation requests, recruitment and other related issues.

The successful applicant – who must have working experience of not less than 10 years and a degree, should not be a state or public officer and must satisfy the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity – will get a six-year non-renewable contract.

“The applicants are expected to submit the certificate of good conduct from the criminal investigation department, and clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Higher Education Loans Board and Kenya Revenue Authority,” the advert said.