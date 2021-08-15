Nairobi
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Cities of the future: Why Nairobi has lost its mojo

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • More people are finding life away from the hustle and bustle of the city appealing, meaningful and refreshing. 
  • Life in Nairobi isn’t for the weak at heart, hence the quiet exodus to the more habitable satellite towns.

Simon Gichimu laughs off the suggestion to settle and work in Nairobi. To the Nakuru-based author, living in Kenya’s capital is not only inconceivable, but untenable as well.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.