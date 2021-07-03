Nairobi's aerial view
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

From Mbotela to Maringo to Jericho, Nairobi fights to shake off its colonial past

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Estates in Nairobi’s Eastlands are mongrels amidst modernity; the city’s unwanted relics.
  • Their story, though, is the story of African settlement in Nairobi, an enduring symbols of failed estate renewal programmes.

They stand with defiance and indifference. Their design, fittings and significance something of a throwback. Makongeni, Kaloleni, Bahati, Jericho, Maringo and Mbotela estates in Nairobi are the earliest markers of permanent civilian occupancy in Nairobi. An enduring legacy of imperial Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zuma: I'm not going to jail

  2. Tigray forces issue strict ceasefire conditions

  3. US issues warning to aircraft in Tigray

  4. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

  5. 45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.