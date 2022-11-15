PHOTOS: Seven-storey building collapses in Kasarani, scores trapped under rubble

A seven-storey building that was under construction has collapsed in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Several people, mostly construction workers, are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group

An aerial view of the site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Two women who were helping with the building's construction told the Nation that they noticed cracks on the ground floor walls this morning.

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. Photo credit: Tobias Wangila | Nation Media Group

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. The diagonal lines show where stair cases were. Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group

A construction worker who spoke to the Nation said City Hall officers were arrived at the site on Tuesday morning for inspection. The officers are said to have advised workers to leave the construction site immediately.

However, the building's supervisor reportedly asked the workers to ignore the warning and proceed with construction.

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. Photo credit: Tobias Wangila | Nation Media Group

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. Photo credit: Tobias Wangila | Nation Media Group

Those injured have been taken to St Francis Hospital in Kasarani.

Police control a crowd that had gathered around a building that collapsed in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group