PHOTOS: Seven-storey building collapses in Kasarani, scores trapped under rubble

Seven-storey building collapses in Kasarani
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

A seven-storey building that was under construction has collapsed in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Several people, mostly construction workers, are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing. 

collapsed building in Kasarani

Rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group

Related

collapsed building in Kasarani

An aerial view of the site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Two women who were helping with the building's construction told the Nation that they noticed cracks on the ground floor walls this morning.

collapsed building in Kasarani

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tobias Wangila | Nation Media Group
collapsed building in Kasarani

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. The diagonal lines show where stair cases were. 

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group

A construction worker who spoke to the Nation said City Hall officers were arrived at the site on Tuesday morning for inspection. The officers are said to have advised workers to leave the construction site immediately. 

However, the building's supervisor reportedly asked the workers to ignore the warning and proceed with construction. 

collapsed building in Kasarani

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tobias Wangila | Nation Media Group
collapsed building in Kasarani

The site of the collapsed building in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tobias Wangila | Nation Media Group
Seven storey building collapses in Kasarani

Those injured have been taken to St Francis Hospital in Kasarani. 

collapsed building in Kasarani

Police control a crowd that had gathered around a  building that collapsed in Kasarani on November 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Ronald Karauri, the MP for Kasarani, arrived on site following news of the building collapse. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.