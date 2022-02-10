BRT buses will charge Sh150 per trip

A Bus Rapid Transport station under construction along Thika road.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Namata Director-General Francis Gitau said the BRT is 70 per cent done.
  • Passengers will be charged a flat rate at the beginning, the distance notwithstanding.

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system along the Thika Superhighway will be launched in June and city residents will pay Sh150 per trip, the Nation has established.

