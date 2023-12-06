Boda boda rider stabs woman to death after she declines lift offer

Detectives in Makadara are investigating an incident where a woman was allegedly murdered by a boda boda rider at Plainsview in South B, Starehe Sub County, last weekend.

Makadara Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Omuku told nation.africa that the incident took place at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Omuko noted that the incident was reported by one Beatrice Kilonzo who was walking from the Sanasana area, where she is a hairdresser, in the company of Mary Nanjala Indimuli (the victim) and Lilian Akinyi.

The three were on their way to their house at River Bank estate in South B when they found two men on the road: one of them on a motorcycle and the other on foot.

The motorcyclist offered the three women a lift, but they refused. The men followed, but Beatrice and Lilian walked quickly, leaving Mary behind.

The rider made further advances and, when ignored, brandished a knife, prompting Lilian and Beatrice to flee to safety, leaving Mary behind.

She was stabbed in the thigh and chest before the rider drove off after robbing her of her mobile phone and money.

Pronounced dead on arrival

"She lost Sh6,000 in cash, her handbag and a mobile phone."

She was rushed to Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body was taken to the City Mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination.

Mr Omuko noted that police had launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes barely a day after another murder took place in the sprawling Mukuru-Commercial slum in Landi Mawe ward.

Police said Francis Musili Mwikali was found dead in a pool of blood over the weekend.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of the two people.

Earlier, in the nearby Mukuru-Kayaba slum in South B Division, a 40-year-old man was attacked by unidentified men in the Crescent area, where he was allegedly hit with a large stone but nothing was taken from him.