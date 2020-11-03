Blow to Sonko in bid to change pro-NMS Sh37.5 billion budget

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suffered a blow in his bid to amend the county's Sh37.5 billion annual budget after Nairobi MCAs rejected his memorandum.

Mr Sonko refused to sign into law the Nairobi City County Appropriations Bill, 2020 that had been forwarded to him last month referring the bill back to the county assembly.

However, the ward representatives rejected all the amendments that had been put forward by the governor sticking to the original budget passed last month without any amendment.

The budget had allocated Sh27.1 billion to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for transferred functions leaving City Hall with a paltry Sh8.4 billion.

This is after 88 MCAs voted against the reservations raised by Mr Sonko, in the process reaching the two-thirds majority votes needed to reject the memorandum.

Nairobi County Assembly has 122 MCAs and two-thirds votes would mean 82 votes.

"The committee of the whole House has considered the reservations by the governor and overwhelmingly voted to reject them with 88 MCAs voting against it," said Ruai MCA John Kamangu, the chair of the committee.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tiriki locals defy virus rules as 3,000 teens set to get ‘cut’

  2. PRIME Couple’s property to be sold in extortion case gone awry

  3. Body of missing Kitengela man found buried in pit

  4. Performance appraisal costs county executive her job

  5. Colonial era firearms unearthed in Samburu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.