Blow for city property manager in Sh6m theft case

A property manager has a case to answer in the alleged theft of over Sh 6 million he collected in rent from several residential and commercial buildings in the city three years ago.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi said this in court on Tuesday and put the suspect, Peter Gathungu Gikonyo, on his defense.

Mr Gikonyo is the proprietor of Afriland Agencies (AA), which manages residential and commercial buildings within Nairobi County for several property tycoons.

He is accused of stealing Sh4,390,560 from Kaggs Investment Limited, which is owned by Mr Francis Kibatta Kairu, between June 29 and September 1, 2020, and a further Sh1,743,340 from Keithian Investments Limited.

The charge states that Mr Gikonyo had been entrusted with the money for safe custody. He was put on his defense after the prosecution concluded its case.

In his ruling, Mr Ochoi stated: “After analysing all the evidence presented by state prosecutors James Gachoka and Philip Ade, this court finds the accused has a case to answer.”

Mr Gikonyo, who is giving a sworn defence, is being led by lawyer Sam Nyaberi. He presented a host of documents in self-defence and has denied the accusation.

Exonerating himself from the allegations of stealing, Mr Githongo presented to the magistrate cheques paid to a city lawyer identified as Charles Muga, whom he said had taken over management of the properties in question.

The accused said Mr Muga asked him to continue collecting rent from the properties within the central business district (CBD) and its environs.

“Mr Muga called me sometime in February 2020 and asked me to remit to him all the deposits I was holding from the collection of rent. We held several meetings in his office discussing the matter but never settled it,” he said.

The accused informed the magistrate that he told Mr Muga that he was not holding any deposits from collected rent.

Mr Gikonyo further told the court that he collected rent from properties in Eastleigh, Ngara, Imara Daima, Kahawa Wendani, South B and Mlango Kubwa and handed all the money to new managers, who had promised to pay him a commission but never did.

He said he was never involved in the audit that showed he did not remit the Sh6,133,900 he collected in rent.

The accused is out on a Sh1 million bond.