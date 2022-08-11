Mwafrika Augustine Kamande wins Roysambu MP seat

Mwafrika Augustine Kamande has been declared Roysambu Constituency Member of Parliament-elect.

Mr Kamande garnered 45, 221 votes to beat the incumbent Isaac Waihenya who finished second with 40,140 votes. The constituency has 153, 772 registered voters.

Mr Waihenya was conspicuously absent during the vote-tallying process at Garden Estate Secondary School on Thursday.

Addressing his supporters after being declared the winner on Thursday, Mr Kamande thanked the people of Roysambu for electing him and promised to fulfil the promises he made in his manifesto during his campaigns.

"I am ready to serve the people of Roysambu, I'll fulfil the promises I made, especially in matters of security," said Mr Kamande.