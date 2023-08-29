‘Mathe wa Ngara’ collapses during bail application hearing

Nancy Kigunzu, the alleged “Mathe wa Ngara” collapsed in court yesterday afternoon during a court hearing on her bail application.

Ms Kigunzu collapsed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law courts before Magistrate Njeri Thuku could rule on her bail application. The margistrate adjourned the hearing to Wednesday after the suspect complained of ill health.

The OCS at the JKIA police station has been directed to transport Ms Kigunzu to hospital and ensure she receives medical attention.

Prior to Ms Kigunzu’s collapsing, her lawyers, led by Mr Cliff Ombeta and Mr Danstan Omari were engaged in a debate with State prosecutors over the location of the suspects money amounting to over Sh13 million, which they said must be marked as an exhibit. The lawyers said that their client was concerned about the wereabouts of her money.

Ms Kigunzu, who had evaded police arrest since the August 15 raid by police, was arrested on August 21.

The State prosecutor told the court that the money, amounting to Sh13,474,520 was being held at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Also present in court was Teresiah Wanjiru, who was initially arrested by police on August 16, over claims that she was the main suspect in the drug bust.