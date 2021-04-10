Nairobi, Central to get bulk of CDF cash if BBI passes

  • Nairobi has a population of about 4.4 million people with Central at 5.6 million as per the 2019 national census report.

Nairobi and Central will receive the lion’s share of the allocation to the National Government-Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the next financial year if the proposal to increase the number of constituencies from the current 290 to 360 is passed.

