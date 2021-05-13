Muslims urged to go for mediation in dispute resolution

Chief Kadhi Ahmed Mohdhar announcing that  Idd Prayers to be conducted on Friday. He has called on Muslims to seek alternative dispute resolution avenues. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Muslims across the country have been urged to embrace mediation to settle disputes instead of wasting judicial time with trivial matters.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.