Why it is a ‘crime’ for men to wear dreadlocks in Murang'a South

Police in Murang'a County are enforcing a new ‘law’ in parts of Murang'a South. It is now illegal for males to grow dreadlocks. Males with such hairstyles are being rounded up and forced to shave their hair by police officers. The move has elicited mixed reactions among residents.

The residents say it appears the era of Kiambu District Commissioner Fred Mwango who forced a school head teacher to shave his beard in public, is slowly coming back.

Kamahuha Ward is one of the affected areas where 56 male youths have been forced to shave their dreadlocks in the past two months.

“Let these boys look decent...they will deny it but we know that those with dreadlocks either smoke or sell bhang. They are a bad influence on our children,” said Ms Martha Njeru, a trader in Kamahuha market.

The police have intensified crackdowns on the youths with dreadlocks.

“Let us not make this thing a big issue...police know why they are forcing these youths to shave their dreadlocks. Some of them wear dreadlocks as an identity of defiance...youths think dreadlocks make them feared,” said Mr James Kiama who is a youth leader in Sabasaba town.

He claimed that most crimes in the area have been committed by youths with such hairstyles.

“In 2013, four youths were arrested in the area for engaging in an indecent act with a donkey...they had tied the animal near a church compound where they did the heinous act and later killed it. They had dreadlocks," says Mr Martin Munene.

In the same area, two brothers with dreadlocks were suspected of raping and murdering their mother inside their sister's matrimonial house on February 5, 2022. The two are now defending themselves in court.

The debate around dreadlocks has now gained hilarious dimensions with women supporting forced shaving.

“Some of these boys will die of ‘malnutrition’ if not rescued by police to shave those dreadlocks. Their hair consumes nutrients from the body, which is why most of them look emaciated," said Mr Esther Ndirangu.

She added that dreadlocks should not be grown by unhygienic people.

“Some of these boys have locks that look like small dirty bushes. The government is doing well to make them look smart,” she added.

Murang'a Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi said known bhang sellers and smokers in the region have dreadlocks.

“Once caught, the youth are asked, but not forced, to shave their dreadlocks," he added.