Uproar as Wa Iria starts fresh milk price wars

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria said the new minimum price of a litre of milk in the county will be Sh40 up from Sh35.

Photo credit: File
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Dairy farmers in Murang’a are set to enjoy better returns from their produce following the announcement of Sh40 per litre as the new minimum price for the commodity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.