Murang'a residents count losses as livestock thefts rise

Mzee Simon Mwangi

Mzee Simon Mwangi explains how his six cows (in the background) had been stolen and recovered. Rising cases of thefts of livestock have worried Murang’a residents.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Residents of Murang'a County have raised the alarm over rampant thefts of livestock which have escalated in the past six months.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.