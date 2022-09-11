Sh2.6bn needed to ensure 100pc water supply in Murang'a South

It will require Sh2.6 billion to ensure 100 per cent clean water connectivity for residents of Murang'a South by 2025, Murang'a South Water and Sanitation Company (Muswasco) has revealed in its 2021/22 situational closure report presented to Governor Irungu Kang'ata.

The budget includes Sh1.2 billion for a new dam and Sh308.5 million pending bill for another one nearing completion.

The report signed by the Muswasco Managing Director Mary Nyaga said Kigumo, Kandara and Maragua are currently receiving clean water on a rationed schedule of rotational 18 hours per day as opposed to the ideal situation of full time supply.

"To achieve a 100 per cent supply schedule, we need a Sh1.2 billion dam built in Kigumo and which is in its formative stages. That dam will serve Kigumo and Kandara sub-counties. We will continue engaging the relevant stakeholders so as to fast track the project," she said.

She said that so far, water infrastructure in the region stands at 56 per cent.

Maragua dam

Ms Nyaga said in the report that water needs in Maragua sub-county will be resolved upon the completion of the Sh830 million Maragua dam that is currently is 96 per cent complete.

"We have the dam nearing completion. It was scheduled to be complete by May 2022 but owing to the General Election environment, its deadline was extended to October. The contractor needs Sh308.5 million pending payments so as to complete the project and hand it over to us. It is then that the Maragua sub-county water problem will stand resolved for good," she said.

The Maragua water supply issue has remained erratic owing to budget control politics, but Ms Nyaga said the issue has now been thrashed out and Muswasco only needs payment of the pending bills for the contractor to resume work and deliver the project by October 31.

She said the five per cent pending works at the Maragua dam requires a further Sh30 million.

Constitutional right

Dr Kang'ata said clean water provision remains a constitutional right and he will cooperate with all stakeholders to have Murang'a people access that right.

"We will aspire to achieve 100 per cent clean water connectivity and also brainstorm on the aspect of affordability. We know that water tariffs in the county have been a big issue and we will ensure we come up with a position that is of mutual sense," he said.

In 2019, the High Court in Murang’a issued a permanent injunction blocking Murang’a water companies and the Water Service Regulatory Board (Wasreb) from increasing water tariffs without the consent of the county government.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo said the two bodies should never increase water tariffs unless with express authority from the county administration. Currently, there are cries that there is no parity in water use since industrial users pay less than domestic consumers.

“You can find a car wash that uses hundreds of litres of water per day paying a monthly bill that is less than a consumer who did not hit 50 litres consumption in four weeks. That is something that needs to be reviewed together with where we are billed for non-existent sewerage services,” said Mr Martin Mburu, the chairman of Murang’a Water Users Association.

Sewer systems

Dr Kang’ata said he will source for funds and partners to liaise with the water companies to have urban centres benefit from sewer systems.

"This, coupled with provision of irrigation water remains key in our agenda. We will also play a leading role in helping homesteads harvest and store water. We should remain optimistic that this is realisable by way of establishing work formulas that are in harmony with underlying interests," he said.

Dr Kang'ata said the building of the Kiawambeu Water Training Institute in Kiharu sub-county remains key and will be pursued so as to help Murang'a train its professionals for the sector.

Unpaid bills

The water companies in Murang’a have been complaining of failure by the county administration to settle its water bills especially in health centres.

“It is very tricky since when the county government defaults on its bills, it limits our performance in infrastructure expansion and repairs. It is also very tricky since for humanitarian considerations, it is hard to disconnect health centres from water. We want the new administration to help us achieve our goals by settling bills in time,” Ms Nyaga said.

Dr Kang’ata said his administration will continue to support water firms financially so as to afford them the ability to meet their operation targets.