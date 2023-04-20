Realtors demand Sh3.5bn pay in Kenol-Sagana-Marua road project

Realtors whose properties were acquired by the government for the dualling of Kenol-Sagana-Marua road in Murang's County now want the release of their Sh3.5 billion compensation.

They noted that the payment has been delayed two years and that the rates that applied back then have appreciated.

"The valuations of 2021 have changed so we will demand a revised compensation scheme. The delayed release of the cash should be treated as forceful borrowing from us," said Mr Martin Njuguna, who chairs the claimants’ caucus.

During a status meeting with members in Makutano town, Mr Njunguna said those tasked with compensating them should be compelled to increase their individual pay by 40 percent to cover interest and the higher rate.

Member Elizabeth Mutuku said. "From 2021, we would have invested the compensation cash for returns. What we have is a situation where the government might be earning interest from our kitty and will release it to us without any due consideration of such maths.”

The road covering Murang'a, Machakos, Embu, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties is now 70 percent done and should be completed by October 6.

It is being built in two phases, the first involving construction of the 36km stretch from Sagana to Marua at a cost of Sh6 billion and the 48km Kenol to Sagana stretch at a cost of Sh8 billion.

The road will be upgraded from a two-lane single carriageway to a four-lane dual carriageway and a Sh343 million accident emergency health facility will be built at Sagana.

It is being co-funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Government of Kenya to the tune of Sh14 billion.

Mr Njuguna urged senators Agnes Kavindu (Machakos), Alexander Mundigi (Embu), Joe Nyutu (Murang'a), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga) and Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) - being “defenders of county interests by law” - to push for the release of their cash.

According to Murang'a South Deputy Commissioner Gitonga Murungi, the issue of compensation cropped up during a high level inspection tour on February 2..

Mr Murungi's jurisdiction covers 26km, from Kenol town towards Sagana.

"The delay is not out of any ill motive on the part of the government. We urge all to exercise a little bit of patience. We have been assured by our seniors that the issue is being worked on," he said.

Mr Murungi attributed the delay to Kenya’s economic challenges, but said “things are looking up”.

“We have been assured that the economy is responding and soon the compensation will be affected,” he said.

According to a report by the Central region security committee on February 3, the realtors’ long wait has been taken into account.

"During the inspection tour, the issue of delayed compensation was loudly complained of. The matter has now been assigned to the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), [which is] to pursue the National Treasury," reads the report.

The government inspectorate team was led by Mohamed Barre, the regional commissioner’s representative; Patrick Gikony, regional director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Kenha Deputy Director Cleophas Makau.

Mr Makau said the realtors are spread across two lots - along the first 26 kilometres stretching from Kenol to Sagana and from Sagana to Marua.

"Those to be paid have already been issued with award letters. Immediately after finances are released, there will be no delay in executing the compensation," he said.

Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi told the Nation that so far, Sh126 million has been released from the compensation kitty.

"We also had a problem in Karatina town. Our realtors were of the opinion that the move would kill our town," he said, adding that after protests, consultations followed and a consensus was reached - to abandon the idea of the dual carriageway to fly over the town.

"We want developments that will coexist with livelihoods already established. We want a road that will complement investments already in place, where motorists can make stopovers and spend, not fly over us with the cash," he said.

Mr Wa Mumbi said the decision will see more properties taken over by the government and in turn cause a rise in the compensation budget.

"I can assure all affected that I have brought this matter to the attention of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and he has assured us that all with award letters will soon receive their cash," he said.

However, it has emerged that some of the realtors waiting for compensation are fraudulently selling off the holdings already acquired by the government.

Mr Gitonga said, "We are strongly dissuading such acts of fraud. We have already asked Kenha to erect beacons so that people can stop being conned. It is a sad case where one goes about collecting money to sell air to unsuspecting people.”

He also noted that such acts constitute serious crimes and are punishable by law.

The Nation has learnt from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations that 23 cases of such fraud, involving millions of shillings, are being investigated.

Once complete, the new project will reduce the travel time from Nairobi to Mt Kenya, reduce operating costs and transform the economy by aiding realisation of both vision 2030 and the Big 4 agenda.

It will further foster regional integration by linking Kenya to the Horn of Africa through Ethiopia, as part of the Trans African Highway network, as well as improve the socio-economic status of neighbouring communities through appreciation of property and construction of health facilities, markets and business hubs.

Meanwhile, accidents on the road have given it a bad name. Kenha, in collaboration with other government agencies and donors, has been educating the public on safety consciousness.

In Murang'a South, areas judged as risky have been earmarked for the erection of gentle bumps, rumble strips, signage and road marking.

The Murang'a South stretch accounts for about 98 percent of all fatal accidents in the area.