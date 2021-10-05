Murang’a man who escaped from custody jailed for one year

David Kung'u Ndung'u jail

David Kung'u Ndung'u, the 21-year-old serial jail breaker who drank his way back to captivity. He was on October 5, 2021 sentenced to one year in prison for escaping from police custody.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A 21-year-old man, arrested after coming out of his hideout to celebrate the birth of his son, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to escaping from legal custody and was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

