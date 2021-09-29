How Murang'a jailbreak suspect drank his way back to captivity

David Kung'u Ndung'u jail

David Kung'u Ndung'u, the 21-year-old serial jailbreak suspect who drank his way back to captivity.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

In many parts of Central Kenya, some say there is no greater lineage thrill for a man than to have a baby boy as his firstborn.

