Murang'a to tighten rules on medical camps ahead of 2022

The Murang'a County government has announced plans to tighten approval procedures for medical camps, especially those planned by politicians.

Murang’a Health Executive Joseph Mbai, who was recently criticised by a cross section of politicians for cancelling their medical camps, told the Nation that the haphazard roll-out of such camps will not be allowed.

He said the devolved unit will ensure that medical services are streamlined, made user and cost-friendly and reach the grassroots

“We will also ensure they are not unqualified, risky and that personal agenda driven camps infiltrate the programme,” the executive explained.

The county’s crackdown comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on an official visit to Kigumo sub-county on September 27, decried abuses of health services in Kenya.

But Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata read mischief in the strict monitoring of the camps, claiming such limitations could be targeting people opposed to the county’s leadership.

The senator’s medical camps were scheduled for November in Mathioya and Kandara sub-counties but have been cancelled. A similar exercise was banned in July.

Mr Kang’ata insists that the reason given by Murang’a County for cancelling the events was unconvincing and hinted at political sabotage as he seeks to succeed Governor Mwangi wa Iria in 2022.

“Mr Mbai told me that he was cancelling my camps on grounds of Covid-19 containment measures as well as an alleged directive from his bosses. However, he has gone ahead to allow another gubernatorial aspirant permission to hold them. He should make up his mind whether it is about public safety or political leverage,” the senator said.

But Mr Mbai said planners of such camps must be vetted and those who meet the guidelines given the go-ahead.

He said the rules include obtaining certification from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council’s (KMPDC).

Planners must also produce copies of up-to-date licences for all medical practitioners involved.

“One must also produce a list of all non-medical personnel to be involved, letter of authorisation from the county government and other related authorities, a list of all medical equipment to be used, referral policy and demonstration of how the camp will dispose of its medical waste,” he said.

The county, he said, will ensure planners of medical camps in the county make full disclosure of the sponsoring entity, country of registration of the sponsoring entity, target patients, and services to be offered and that holders of the camp show proof that they are registered with KMPDC.

He added that camp holders must produce a medical indemnity cover and proof of payment of all fees required.

Medical camps come with revenues, as application licences cost between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000, along with credentialling fees of between Sh10,000 and Sh100,000.

Mr Kang’ata said the county government is playing politics with the camps and has hijacked them to advance a succession plan.

“There are those who are not even tasked to hold the camps. I have been holding these camps since 1997, and my competitors have only commenced theirs as a campaign tool,” he said.