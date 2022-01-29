Mugoiri School food drama: 14 suspended students readmitted unconditionally

Fourteen Mugoiri Girls High School students, who were suspended for allegedly serving special meals reserved for their colleagues with health conditions, will now be readmitted unconditionally.

Their letters read: “…you have been sent home this 19th January 2022 up to January 25, 2022 for the offence of taking servings of the special meal on January 16 occasioning those deserving to miss food…”

The letters signed by the institution’s Principal Susan Mundia directed that the students return to the school with their parents or guardians to appear before a disciplinary committee.

They were also directed to pay Sh10, 550 each.

“The amounts to be raised will cater for a day’s special meal for all deserving students,” Ms Mundia said.

Nation.Africa learnt that some parents had threatened to sue the school.

Ms Mundia told Nation.Africa that after consultations with the schools’ board of management, it had been decided that the girls be readmitted unconditionally.

“The decision [to suspend the students] had been arrived at by my deputy who is only one week old in this school,” she said.

Ms Mundia said that she reached out to the school’s board of management after some parents called her to enquire about their daughters’ suspension.