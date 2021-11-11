Land dispute stops burial of 3 family members killed in road crash

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The burials of a man, his wife and their daughter who perished in a road accident on November 1 in Kiambu County failed to take place in Murang'a on Wednesday as scheduled, thanks to a land dispute.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.