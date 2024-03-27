Kang’ata nominated for health leadership award

Murang'a Governor Irung’u Kang’ata has been nominated for the Healthcare Leadership Award for transforming the county’s health sector.

Also listed for the award by Quality Healthcare Forum and Awards are Dr Kajira Mugambi, Gabriele Biacco and Phyllys Kemunto. The winners of the awards in 17 categories are to be announced on April 5.

Best-managed healthcare

Consolata Hospital Nkubu, Kidunguni Dispesnary and Ndilidau Dispensary in Taita-Taveta County have been nominated for Health Facility Innovation Project of the Year Award, while Tharaka Nithi County hopes to be announced the County with the best-managed healthcare.

On Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha hailed the Kang’ataCare programme and the governor’s porridge provision for learners.

Service delivery

“Just sitting here and looking at the progress that you have made like the Uji programme for school children, that is a game changer because nutrition is the foundation of good health,” Ms Nakhumicha said during World TB Day celebrations in the county.