Emulate Muran’ga’s thriving health plan, counties urged

County governments across the country have been urged to emulate Murang’a County’s Kang’ataCare which provides Universal Health Coverage for vulnerable people.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata said that the Kang’ataCare programme has made a big difference in the lives of vulnerable people who previously could not afford medical treatment.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding to provide free healthcare to 38,865 households (120,000 residents) under the Sh240 million programme, Mr Kang’ata said that Murang’a County does not own intellectual property rights for Kang’ataCare and so all counties are free to implement it in their regions.

“Our objective is to ensure that healthcare services are affordable to all in the whole of Murang’a County. If it spreads to the entire country, the better,” the governor said.

Mr Kanga’ta said people who have Kang’ataCare cover whether in Murang’a, Nairobi, Kisumu or in any other place in the country will be able to access inpatient and outpatient services in public and private institutions that have partnerships with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The total premium payable for the medical cover shall be Sh240 million on annual benefits (renewable) or as may be revised for future periods of insurance.

The premium payable per beneficiary per household per year shall be Sh8,490 while the premium payable for the last expense cover shall be Sh100,000 once in a financial year.

“Last year, the project covered 20,700 households. This year, the number of registered members increased to 38,865 households due to the popularity of the programme. More than 120,000 residents will benefit,” the governor said.

Mr Kang’ata explained that members from vulnerable households are identified and registered before being given the Kang’ataCare card.

“The county government pays for the inpatient and outpatient treatment for the people who have Kang’ataCare card. The other benefits include a package for maternity, oncology, radiology, emergency evacuation, foreign treatment, surgical, dialysis and mental and behavioural health servived,” the governor said, adding that members can also get dental and optical services.

“The outpatient optical maximum cover for eyeglasses is Sh5,000 shared per beneficiary household. The optical cover shall be accessed only in Murang’a County Government public healthcare providers as per the specific contracts executed with the medical institutions,” the MoU states.

At the same time, dental cover shall also be accessed in a similar manner.

“NHIF shall cover a member for the cost of fillings X-rays and extractions up to a maximum of Sh5,000 shared per beneficiary household,” the agreement says.

However, NHIF will not be liable for any ex-gratia payments.

“NHIF shall pay Sh100,000 per beneficiary household only once in a financial year period for any verified and fully documented last expense claim,” the MoU states.

According to NHIF Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira, the scheme is geared towards rolling out UHC in alignment with the Bottom -Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Muran’ga was the first county to launch a unique cover which aims at providing comprehensive healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable people in the region,” said Mr Wachira.

He assured the members in the first phase of the programme that they will continue to enjoy Kang’ataCare even as the project of the additional 18,165 households commences on January 1, 2024, until December 31, 2024.

“This expansion will serve as a model for other counties in Kenya to inspire them to prioritise UHC and work towards providing comprehensive health coverage to their indigent populations as well,” Mr Wachira said.

While responding to questionsfielded by the Nation, Governor Kang’ata asked the national government to really consider the cost of establishing medical facilities within the country.

“Kenya should progressively continue investing in high-tech medical services in terms of better trained personnel and infrastructure. That way, we will have more people seeking treatmentin Kenya as opposed to going outside the country,” the governor said, while explaining why Kang’ataCare cover has set aside Sh500,000 for each subscriber seeking to go to India or to other countries abroad for treatment.

“As opposed to Kenyans going to India for treatment, why can’t we have the government making it easier for Indian medical experts to come here to help us build capacity?” He posed.

Murang’a became the pioneer county to introduce additional benefits in the national healthcare scheme dubbed ‘UHC Supa Cover’ .