Kang'ata: How Murang'a County is leveraging technology for better governance

A digital revolution has been quietly transforming service delivery in Murang’a County, marking a significant leap towards efficiency and transparency.

This is according to Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who said his county has embraced cutting-edge digital systems in key sectors, showing a commitment to harness technology for better governance.

The county boss - with the help of county ICT officers - showcased digital systems the county has embraced mostly in healthcare, in the ongoing Nation Digital Summit in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

"From electronic health records to automated appointment scheduling, the county administration has successfully implemented digitised health systems that streamline patient care, record-keeping on patients and availability of drug stocks and overall healthcare management.

“This paperless technology has not only enhanced the efficiency of medical practitioners but has also significantly improved patient experiences.

"Real-time data access empowers health officials to make informed decisions promptly, leading to more effective healthcare delivery in all our level four hospitals,” Mr Kang’ata said during his presentation on Thursday.

In land matters, Mr Kang'ata said, the county's digital land management system has brought about a paradigm shift in how land transactions are handled.

It has not only minimised the risk of fraud but also ensured residents have timely and reliable access to their land records.

Fleet management is another frontier where Murang'a County has embraced digital innovation.

The state-of-the-art systems for tracking and maintenance scheduling of county vehicles have optimized vehicle fleet operations with real-time monitoring ensuring that resources are utilized efficiently, contributing to cost savings.

“Should an errant driver decide to go to a bar during working hours, we can switch off the vehicle remotely. The system also gives reports on speeding,” the county boss explained.

“The availability of accurate and up-to-date data and operations across healthcare, land services and fleet management have been optimized,” he said.

Governor Kang’ata cited resistance to change, limited resources and digital literacy as some of the challenges that have bedeviled the rolling out of technology in Murang’a county.



