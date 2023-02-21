Healthcare workers to Ruto: Please employ us, we are not Azimio loyalists 

Some 514 healthcare graduates who were last year shortlisted for employment by the Public Service Commission (PSC) have written to President William Ruto in a bid to officially place them.

In their letter dated February 20 and copied to the PSC, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and the Health CS Susan Nakumincha, the graduates are seeking to be issued with the appointment letters.

"Kindly Sir, you know securing a chance through PSC in this country is a nightmare, but we were lucky... unfortunately, someone has been sitting on our appointment letters since 2021," they said in the letter.

The designate employees have now formed a lobby group to push for employment letters.They have picked Bernard Asiago, Kiplang’at Maruka, Phillip Mulama and Tony Kilichu as their officials to engage the government in their collective plight.

They claimed that there is a political plot being hatched to replace them with another list of politically correct job seekers.

Following a regime that is being perceived to be undoing most of its predecessor's programmes, the health workers now say that they are fearful that they have since been branded as Azimio loyalists whose employment was meant to be a political reward.

"We are genuine professionals who had gone through competitive recruitment exercise by the PSC and sailed through. It only remained being issued with appointment letters. But a change of guard in government appear to have branded us politically incorrect," said their letter.

The jobs were advertised in December 2021 in a call out marked V/No 69 to 80 of 2021.

National pool

"We were picked from a national pool of applicants...It is really sad that we have not been posted even after we have severally reminded the government about our case," their letter reads.

They say that they have come to a conclusion that "it is now justifiable to invoke your authority as Head of State since the ministry of health is not actively discharging it's duty of pushing our case at the PSC," the letter says.

They said that they have tried resolving their problem via all the channels at their disposal but after hitting a dead end, "we now reach out to you as our president for intervention".

In their letter, they said that "it is raw psychological torture to raise the hopes of the jobless with job offers only to go silent on them even when they seek to have the matter fulfilled.”

They sought to remind the president that "we are among the millions of jobless Kenyans who are looking up to you for guidance... the only difference being that our hopes were raised so high only for them to be highly crushed".

"We have already lost a colleague to depression in this wait. Many more are now depressed and their dreams slowly fading away... We need a renewed hope and sense of purpose," they wrote.