DP Gachagua's wife, Pastor Dorcas launches autism treatment centre in Murang'a

A free treatment centre for autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, nerves disorders and arthritis was launched on Wednesday in Murang’a County.

The event at Kirwara Health Centre in Gatanga sub-county came as the country observed World Autism Awareness and Acceptance month.

The event was organised by Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata’s wife Mary Kang'ata and attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas Gachagua.

Hailing the programme as "innovative and humane”, Ms Gachagua said the national leadership will spare no efforts in supporting transformative leadership.

She said all programmes that seek to uplift grassroots people and relieve their challenges will be emulated at the national level.

Ms Kang'ata said she had picked the challenges faced by autism patients as a matter of great importance.

"It is a disease that attracts stigma and not many families know how to access medicare. The office of the First Lady will act as home to sensitisation, resource mobilisation and outreach to all affected and get them much needed relief," she said.

Dr Kang'ata, who attended the function, said healthcare was one service delivery aspect that is being given the utmost attention.

Healthcare efficient

"We are committed to making our healthcare efficient, accessible and hinged on integrity. We are more concerned with the vulnerable groups that we are targeting with subsidies and reliefs. Kang'ata Care is committed to delivering high standards of affordable healthcare to residents," he said.

He said the county was on course to building a Level Four hospital in Mathioya constituency "since it has been the only one out of seven constituencies with lowest health infrastructure".

Plans are also under way for the building of a Level Six hospital in Ithanga, Kakuzi sub-county.

Ms Gachagua said alcoholism and drug abuse, coupled with crime, are leading the region into a culture of death and making the society lose generations.

"It is a big issue. We cannot continue like this. The government is concerned. All others are concerned ...even the victims themselves are conscious of the self-damage they are in," she said.